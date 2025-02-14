Assam Rifles to Host Inaugural Unity Utsav Celebrating Northeast India’s Sports And Culture In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the North East Association Social Welfare, will host the inaugural Unity Utsav, a five-day festival celebrating the sportsmanship and cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event, themed “One Voice, One Nation,” will take place in New Delhi from February 15 to 20, 2025.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, emphasized the importance of the event in promoting national unity and pride. Over 1,000 students from all eight Northeastern states will participate, showcasing their talents through sports competitions, cultural performances, and traditional music and dance.

The festival will culminate on February 20 with a grand cultural evening, offering a vibrant display of Northeast India’s diverse heritage. The Unity Utsav aims to foster a sense of national identity and unity through the celebration of the region’s traditions and the spirit of “unity in diversity.”