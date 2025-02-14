CRPF Jawan Kills Two, Injures Eight Before Taking Own Life In Manipur Camp

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a suspected case of fratricide occurred inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang, Imphal West, around 8 PM last night. A CRPF jawan from F-120 Coy allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, killing two personnel on the spot and injuring eight others.

Police report said the jawan later turned the weapon on himself, taking his own life. Accused Havildar Sanjay Kumar opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot.

Eight CRPF personnel have been injured in the firing and they have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

Senior officials from the police and CRPF have rushed to the scene to assess the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.