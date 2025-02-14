Fish Farming Can Earn Rs 1 Crore Annually,’ Claims Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das & Guarantees Profitable Future for Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2025: With Tripura witnessing an ever-growing demand for fish and a significant gap in production, Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das assured unemployed youths of a lucrative future in the fisheries sector. Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day state-level fish festival at Purbasha Complex in Agartala on Friday, Das emphasized the potential of fish farming as a high-profit business under government schemes.

“Tripura has an enormous market for fish, but our production is insufficient. However, in the next one year, we will see a remarkable transformation in the fisheries sector. A person can easily earn between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore annually through fish farming by utilizing various state and central government schemes. There are numerous success stories in our state,” said Das.

The minister also expressed deep sorrow over the recent passing of Balai Goswami, the Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad stating, “Though we are organizing this festival, we mourn the loss of a great leader. For five years, he served as the chairman of Purbasha, playing a key role in its transformation. His contributions will always be remembered.”

Highlighting the importance of the fish festival, Das noted that last year, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha had inaugurated the event. “This time, we decided to organize it at the district level to encourage more fish farmers. The festival has been conducted across eight districts, recognizing the hard work of farmers and inspiring others to join the sector.”

Tripura has the highest fish consumption rate in the country, with 98% of the population being fish eaters. However, production stands at only 85,000 metric tonnes (MT), while the demand is estimated at 1,17,000 MTs, creating a shortfall of 32,000 MTs. “To bridge this gap, fish is currently procured from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Bangladesh. Our department is committed to increasing production and making Tripura self-sufficient in fish supply,” Das asserted.

The state government, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), has initiated several measures, including funding for water body excavation, fish seed distribution, training programs, and workshops. Under the Mukhyamantri Matsya Bikash Yojana, the government allocated Rs 160 crore in the last financial year.

Additionally, a proposal of Rs 10 crore was sent to the North Eastern Council (NEC), with 50% of the funds already disbursed among 500 farmers. “We have also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for further support. A Rs 100 crore proposal for an Integrated Aqua Park at Kailashahar, Unakoti district, has been sent to the Centre, and last year, Rs 43 crore was sanctioned for its setup. This park is expected to boost fish production by 3,000 MTs,” Das stated.

The fisheries sector plays a vital role in strengthening Tripura’s economy. “Integrated farming is gaining prominence in the agri-allied sector. Fisheries contribute 22% to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and our government’s initiatives in the primary sector have enabled the provision of free rice to 80 crore people across India,” the minister added.

The government is also supporting farmers through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, which allows them to avail up to Rs 5 lakh in benefits. Highlighting the success of the sector, Das mentioned fish farming entrepreneur Krishna Debbarma, who has employed over 100 people. “Despite having a vast market, Tripura still lacks adequate production. But in the coming year, we will witness an incredible change in the fisheries sector, reducing unemployment and boosting local production.”

Fisheries Department Secretary Deepa D Nair welcomed the dignitaries and informed that more than 50 entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and fish merchants had set up stalls at the festival. “This festival started in 2019, and this year marks its third edition at the state level,” she added.

During the event, several individuals and organizations were honored for their contributions to the fisheries sector. Krishna Debbarma from Sepahijala district was recognized as the Best Job Provider, while Sabuj Debnath from West Tripura received the award for Best High-Value Fish Production. The Best Fisheries Cooperative award was presented to Pechardhar MSS Limited from Unakoti district. Sushanta Das from Dhalai district was acknowledged as the Best Evergreen Fish Farmer. Bella Mahila Dal from Gomati district received the award for Best Value-Added Fish Product Producer, and Suraj Debbarma was honored for his Outstanding Contribution to the fisheries sector.

Among those present at the event were MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, ICAR-Lembucherra Principal Scientist B.U. Chowdhury, ARDD Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal, Fisheries Director Santosh Das, and Tripura Gramin Bank Chairman Satyendra Singh.

As Tripura moves towards self-sufficiency in fish production, the government’s initiatives aim to empower fish farmers and create sustainable employment opportunities, ensuring a prosperous future for the fisheries sector.