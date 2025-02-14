Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Historic MoU Signed Between NFSU Tripura Campus And NLU Agartala To Boost Collaboration

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 14: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Tripura Campus and the National Law University (NLU) Agartala, marking a milestone in academic and research collaboration.

Dr. HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura Campus, described the MoU signing as a historic moment for Tripura, highlighting the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing the pursuit of truth. He emphasized the interdependent relationship between forensic science and law, stating that both are essential to maintaining a just and orderly society.

Dr. YP Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, stated that the collaboration would promote greater cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions, further strengthening their contributions to forensic science and law.

The MoU is set to pave the way for joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and a holistic approach to criminal justice education, aiming to address modern challenges and create a more just society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News