Historic MoU Signed Between NFSU Tripura Campus And NLU Agartala To Boost Collaboration

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 14: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Tripura Campus and the National Law University (NLU) Agartala, marking a milestone in academic and research collaboration.

Dr. HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura Campus, described the MoU signing as a historic moment for Tripura, highlighting the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing the pursuit of truth. He emphasized the interdependent relationship between forensic science and law, stating that both are essential to maintaining a just and orderly society.

Dr. YP Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, stated that the collaboration would promote greater cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions, further strengthening their contributions to forensic science and law.

The MoU is set to pave the way for joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and a holistic approach to criminal justice education, aiming to address modern challenges and create a more just society.