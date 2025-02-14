Kharge Slams Modi Over President’s Rule In Manipur, Calls It Admission Of BJP’s Failure

NET Web Desk

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, calling it a “direct admission” of the BJP’s failure in governing the violence-hit state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge accused the BJP of mismanaging the situation in Manipur, where the party has been in power for the past eight years. He held the Modi-led central government responsible for the law-and-order crisis and questioned the ruling party’s commitment to national security.

“It is your party which has been ruling at the Centre for 11 years. It is your party which was ruling Manipur for 8 years. It is the BJP which was responsible for maintaining law and order in the state,” Kharge said.

Accusing the BJP of political misgovernance, he stated, “The imposition of President’s Rule by YOU, suspending YOUR own party’s government, is a direct admission of how YOU failed the people of Manipur. You have imposed President’s Rule not because you wanted to, but because there is a constitutional crisis in the state, as none of your MLAs are willing to accept the baggage of your incompetence.”

Kharge further criticized the BJP’s “double engine” governance model, stating, “Your ‘Double Engine’ ran over the lives of the innocent people of Manipur.” He urged Modi to visit the state, listen to the pain and trauma of the affected people, and apologize for the government’s failures.

“Do you have the courage of conviction?” he asked, warning that the people of Manipur “will not forgive” the BJP for its handling of the crisis.

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid growing political turmoil in Manipur, with opposition parties blaming the BJP for failing to restore normalcy in the strife-torn state.