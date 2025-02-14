Manipur Congress Blames BJP For Leadership Crisis, Calls Unfortunate

NET Web Desk

Congress president Keisham Meghachandra has held the BJP responsible for the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, attributing it to the party’s leadership crisis and failure to elect a new Chief Minister.

Speaking at Congress Bhavan, Meghachandra stated that instability within the BJP after CM Biren Singh’s resignation led to central rule. He also noted that the BJP’s central leadership has now begun to realize the ground reality in Manipur.

“Now, the prime minister bears full responsibility. Hopefully, PM Modi will address the government’s inability to function and take steps to resolve the crisis,” he said, adding that the Union government is now solely accountable for safeguarding Manipur’s territorial and administrative integrity.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh strongly criticized the decision, calling it a “wrong step and wrong policy” that does not reflect the people’s will. He stated that Manipur had already been under an unofficial President’s Rule for a long time, given the lack of proper governance. Ibobi emphasized that maintaining law and order is the state government’s responsibility, but in Manipur’s case, the opposite has been happening.