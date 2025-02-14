Manipur: Five Militants Arrested For Extortion In Imphal West, Thoubal Districts

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested five militants belonging to different proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Imphal West and Thoubal districts, officials said on Friday.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) were apprehended from Thangmeiband and Keishampat in Imphal West district on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kangjam Pradip Singh (38) and Thokchom Romeshchandra Singh (33). Police stated that both were actively involved in extorting money from the Imphal area and issuing monetary demands.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested another KCP (Noyon) cadre, identified as Leimapokpam Sanjit Meitei alias Naobi (54), from Khurai Thoudam Leikai in Imphal East district. According to the police, the individual was engaged in extortion targeting the general public, government officials, hospitals, schools, and petrol pumps.

Additionally, two cadres of the KCP (PWG) faction, Thokchom Lanchenba Singh (22) and Salim Khan alias Md Amir (32), were arrested from Sangaiyumphal in Thoubal district. The police recovered a pistol with a magazine, five rounds of ammunition, and other incriminating materials from them.

Authorities have intensified operations against militant groups engaged in extortion and unlawful activities across the state.