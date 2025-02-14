Manipur Police Arrest Five For Displaying Sophisticated Arms During Football Match

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, Manipur Police have arrested five individuals in connection with a viral video circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

The video, which has sparked widespread concern, shows around 10-15 individuals dressed in camouflage attire alongside others in football kits, holding sophisticated firearms at K. Gamnomphai Village Ground. The incident took place during an ongoing football match at K. Gamnomphai Village, Saitu Sub-Division, under G. Saparmeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District.

The five arrested individuals have been identified as Mangtinlen Kipgen @ Baemang (26), Mangtinlen Kipgen (24), Seithenmang Kipgen (28), Lunminsei Kipgen (21) and Lunkhogin Kipgen (24).

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the motive behind the display of arms during the public event. Further action is expected as law enforcement agencies continue their probe.