Mizoram: Ruling ZPM Sweeps Village And Local Council Polls

NET Web Desk

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Mizoram’s ruling party, has achieved a sweeping victory in the recently concluded village council (VC) and local council (LC) elections.

According to the final results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday, ZPM secured 266 out of 543 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs, marking a decisive win. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 43 VCs and 14 LCs, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 1 VC. Independent candidates won 7 VCs and 2 LCs.

The SEC also highlighted that no party obtained a clear majority in 104 VCs and 13 LCs.

In terms of seats, ZPM won 1,153 across 543 VCs, followed by the Mizo National Front (MNF) with 744 seats, Congress with 406, BJP with 17, the Hmar People’s Convention with 4, and independents with 87 seats. In the 110 LCs, ZPM secured 363 seats, MNF won 197 seats, Congress 147 seats, and independents claimed 11 seats.

The elections, held across 534 village councils in nine districts and 110 local councils within Aizawl and Lunglei Municipal Corporations, witnessed peaceful polling. Voter turnout was recorded at 75% in the VC elections and 64.79% in the LC polls.