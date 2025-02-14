NLU Tripura and NFSU Agartala Ink Landmark MoU to Advance Legal and Forensic Research

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2025: In a groundbreaking step towards academic and research collaboration, the National Law University Tripura (NLU Tripura) and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Agartala Campus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen interdisciplinary research and education in the fields of law and forensic science. The MoU signing ceremony took place at the NFSU Agartala campus, witnessing the presence of distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, and students from both institutions.

The MoU was officially signed by Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, and Dr. H. K. Pratihari, Campus Director of NFSU Agartala. The event was followed by an interactive session where students and faculty members engaged in discussions on the future prospects of this collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh emphasized the growing need for integrating forensic science with legal studies to enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice system. “In today’s legal landscape, forensic evidence plays a critical role in ensuring justice. This partnership will provide law students with hands-on exposure to forensic methodologies, equipping them with essential skills required in modern legal practice,” he stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. H. K. Pratihari underscored the significance of forensic science in ensuring fair legal proceedings. “By joining forces with NLU Tripura, we aim to create a robust academic framework that bridges the gap between forensic science and law. Our collaboration will foster a deeper understanding of crime investigation techniques and their legal implications,” he remarked.

Under this MoU, both institutions will work together on multiple academic and research initiatives including- Development of Joint Programs: The introduction of joint certificate, diploma, and degree programs to equip students with specialized knowledge in forensic law; Faculty and Scholar Exchange: Encouraging knowledge-sharing through exchange programs for faculty members and research scholars; Workshops, Seminars, and Conferences: Organizing national and international events focused on forensic law, criminal justice, and investigative techniques; Collaborative Research Projects: Undertaking joint research initiatives addressing contemporary legal and forensic challenges; and Internship and Training Programs: Facilitating practical training opportunities for students in forensic science laboratories, legal institutions, and investigation agencies.

The collaboration between NLU Tripura and NFSU Agartala is expected to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between forensic expertise and legal practice. By fostering interdisciplinary learning, this MoU aims to empower students and researchers with cutting-edge skills essential for tackling complex legal and forensic issues.

The initiative comes at a time when the demand for forensic evidence in criminal trials is steadily increasing. According to recent reports, forensic science has played a crucial role in over 85% of criminal cases in India over the past five years. Legal experts and forensic scientists believe that a structured academic collaboration such as this will significantly enhance the credibility and accuracy of investigations.

With this strategic partnership, both institutions are set to redefine forensic and legal education in the country, ensuring that future professionals are equipped with the expertise required to uphold justice in an increasingly complex world.