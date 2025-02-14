“No Compromise On Manipur’s Territorial Integrity”: BJP’s Sambit Patra After President’s Rule Imposed In State

NET Web Desk

BJP MP Sambit Patra assured there would be no compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity following the imposition of President’s Rule in the state. Speaking on Friday, Patra emphasized the BJP’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region, which has been plagued by ethnic tensions and political unrest.

Patra, who oversees the BJP’s North East unit, reiterated that illegal infiltration into the state would be dealt with firmly, and heightened security measures have been implemented in Imphal, the state capital.

“Following the Governor’s report, President Droupadi Murmu has placed the state assembly under suspended animation. This means that the assembly can be revived when the President deems it appropriate based on the evolving situation,” Patra explained.

He further stated, “As far as the BJP is concerned, we are committed to ensuring peace and maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur.”

The imposition of President’s Rule came on Thursday under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, following a report from the state governor. The decision suspends the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and transfers them to Parliament, with the state now being governed directly by the President through the Governor.

This move follows the resignation of N Biren Singh as Chief Minister on February 9, amid two years of violence and unrest between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zomi tribes over issues related to economic benefits, land rights, and job quotas. The conflict has led to numerous deaths and displaced tens of thousands.

In response to the ongoing unrest, the Union Home Ministry has provided BJP leader Sambit Patra with a ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover in Manipur.