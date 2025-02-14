PM Modi To Visit Assam On February 24, Inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on February 24, where he will inaugurate the “Advantage Assam 2.0” investors summit in Guwahati. The summit aims to enhance industrial growth, attract investments, and create job opportunities in the state.

The event will also feature a grand cultural celebration, “Jhumuir Binondini,” at the Sarusajai Stadium, where over 8,000 artists, primarily from Assam’s tea community, will perform the traditional Jhumur dance. The performance aims to showcase Assam’s rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

On February 25, PM Modi will formally launch the “Advantage Assam 2.0” summit at Khanapara, which is expected to bring in investments worth around Rs 3 lakh crore. This initiative seeks to transform the state’s industrial landscape and position Assam as a key investment hub in Southeast Asia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been actively promoting the state’s potential in sectors such as semiconductors, infrastructure, and deep technology, with a focus on addressing unemployment and creating significant employment opportunities.