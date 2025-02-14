Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

SC Refuses To Hear Plea Against Permanent Resident Certificate Notification In Tripura

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a plea challenging the Tripura government’s notification, which mandates the submission of a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for applying to state government jobs. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih expressed its reluctance to examine the issue, suggesting the petitioner approach the Tripura High Court with the grievance.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the notification, requiring a PRC for jobs in government and semi-government sectors, was unconstitutional, referring to a recent Supreme Court verdict that declared domicile-based reservations in medical courses unconstitutional. However, the bench questioned why the matter could not be raised before the high court, emphasizing its authority to address such issues.

The counsel then withdrew the petition with the liberty to approach the Tripura High Court. Additionally, the petitioner’s counsel pointed to a separate petition challenging a February 2024 Tripura High Court order, where the state’s Advocate General stated that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council had not adopted the government notification. The bench concluded by highlighting that statements made by constitutional functionaries must be respected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News