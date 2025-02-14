SC Refuses To Hear Plea Against Permanent Resident Certificate Notification In Tripura

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a plea challenging the Tripura government’s notification, which mandates the submission of a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for applying to state government jobs. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih expressed its reluctance to examine the issue, suggesting the petitioner approach the Tripura High Court with the grievance.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the notification, requiring a PRC for jobs in government and semi-government sectors, was unconstitutional, referring to a recent Supreme Court verdict that declared domicile-based reservations in medical courses unconstitutional. However, the bench questioned why the matter could not be raised before the high court, emphasizing its authority to address such issues.

The counsel then withdrew the petition with the liberty to approach the Tripura High Court. Additionally, the petitioner’s counsel pointed to a separate petition challenging a February 2024 Tripura High Court order, where the state’s Advocate General stated that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council had not adopted the government notification. The bench concluded by highlighting that statements made by constitutional functionaries must be respected.