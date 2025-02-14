Sikkim CM Inaugurates ‘Ama ko Goad’ Guest House In Siliguri For Patient Support

NET Web Desk

Siliguri, Feb 14: Sikkim Chief Minister inaugurated the ‘Ama ko Goad’ Su-swasthya Niwas, a rental guest house in Champasari, Siliguri, designed to support Sikkimese patients undergoing medical treatment in the city. The three-storey guest house aims to provide a comfortable, affordable, and well-equipped stay for patients and their families during their treatment.

Managed by the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha (GJKP), the facility is part of the government’s initiative to ease the difficulties faced by patients and their families when seeking medical care away from home. The Chief Minister highlighted that this facility will offer a secure and supportive environment, making the treatment process less burdensome.

The Chief Minister also expressed appreciation for the efforts of GJKP’s team and thanked Chief Patron Prabhakar Golay for his leadership in making the project a reality. He further mentioned that plans for expanding and enhancing the facility were already underway to continue improving healthcare accessibility for Sikkim residents.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prabhakar Golay, GJKP officials, dignitaries, and patients along with their families.