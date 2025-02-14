Sikkim’s NH-10 To Undergo Major Upgrades, Announces MP Indra Hang Subba

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s key transport route, National Highway 10 (NH-10), is set for major upgrades aimed at improving connectivity between Sikkim and Siliguri. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is leading the initiative, as confirmed by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, provided details in a written response to questions raised by Subba during the Lok Sabha session on February 13. The outlined projects for NH-10 include:

1. 4/6 laning from Balason Bridge (Siliguri) to Sevoke Army Cantonment

2. Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 4-laning from Sevoke Army Cantonment to Coronation Bridge

3. Consultancy for widening to 2 lanes with paved shoulders from Sevoke to Rangpo

4. DPR for widening from Rangpo to Ranipool

5. Performance-Based Maintenance Contract from Ranipool to Gangtok

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will oversee the execution of these upgrades along the entire stretch from Sevoke to Gangtok.

MP Indra Hang Subba expressed his gratitude to the Union Government for prioritizing Sikkim’s road infrastructure. He attributed this significant attention to the close relationship between Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and the Central leadership. Subba emphasized that the upgrades would significantly benefit the state, particularly in boosting tourism and overall development.