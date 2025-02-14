Tripura CM Manik Saha Meets JP Nadda To Discuss State’s Development In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Friday to discuss various aspects of the state’s development, with a focus on healthcare and organizational growth.

In a post shared on social media, Saha described the meeting as productive, stating that it would pave the way for the state’s progress, in line with the vision of “Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura.”

Since taking office in May 2022, CM Saha has been dedicated to advancing the state’s growth, and this meeting is expected to strengthen Tripura’s healthcare infrastructure and boost overall development.