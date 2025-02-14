Tripura: Elder Brother Kills Younger Sibling over Land Dispute in Sensational Boxanagar Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2025: In a shocking incident that has created a sensation in the Tripura’s Rahimpur Purbapara area of Boxanagar under Sepahijala district, an elder brother brutally killed his younger brother over a land dispute. The tragic event took place on Friday morning, leaving the community in a state of shock and grief.

According to eyewitness accounts and family members, the conflict began the previous night when Amir Hossain, the younger brother, had a heated argument with the wife of his elder brother, Iman Hossain, over a minor issue. Following the altercation, Amir Hossain sought refuge with his mother and spent the night at her home.

The deceased’s sister recounted the harrowing incident, stating, “This morning, Iman broke into our house and attacked Amir with a sharp knife. It was a horrific scene. Even Iman’s son and wife joined in the attack, leaving Amir with no chance to defend himself.”

Amir Hossain initially attempted to escape the assault by running out of the house. However, as he fled, he stumbled and fell to the ground. It was at this moment that Iman Hossain and his son caught up with him, beating and then stabbing him multiple times. Despite his desperate attempt to flee, Amir Hossain succumbed to his injuries.

His family members rushed him to the Boxnagar Social Health Center, but it was too late. Amir Hossain was pronounced dead due to the severe knife wounds he sustained during the attack. The brutal murder has sparked widespread outrage and concern among the residents of Rahimpur Purbapara.

Upon receiving the news, the Boxanagar police station swiftly dispatched officers to the scene. Local law enforcement, in cooperation with the police detective department, acted promptly to apprehend the suspects. The nephew of Amir Hossain, who is also accused of being involved in the murder, was arrested with the assistance of the residents of Putia.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, and additional security measures have been put in place to maintain peace and order in the area. “We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable,” stated police official.

The incident has left the community in a state of disbelief, with many expressing their sorrow and shock at the tragic loss of a young life over a land dispute. “It’s heartbreaking to see such violence within a family. We hope the authorities take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future,” said a local resident.