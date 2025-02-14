Tripura Ministers, BJP & Congress MLA Sudip Bids Final Farewell to late leader Balai Goswami

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2025: A solemn atmosphere prevailed at the Tripura Pradesh BJP office as party leaders, colleagues and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects to the late Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad (West Tripura District) Sabhadipati Balai Goswami. His mortal remains were brought to the party office in Agartala city where floral tributes were offered followed by a mourning procession through the city.

The final journey of the late leader began on Friday afternoon when his body was brought to Agartala from outside the state. At Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Minister Ratan Lal Nath along with senior party members offered his last respects. “Today, I bid farewell to my dear friend, long-time political companion, and a dedicated leader,” said Minister Ratan Lal Nath, reflecting on his deep association with Goswami. “His journey in politics was filled with struggles and triumphs, and my heart is heavy with the memories we shared,” he added.

Following the solemn reception at the airport, Goswami’s body was taken to the BJP party office, where colleagues, supporters and BJP karyakartas assembled to pay their respects. Emotional scenes unfolded as floral tributes were laid, and heartfelt prayers were offered. From there, his remains were taken to his residence for the final rites.

Minister Tinku Roy, while addressing the media, acknowledged Goswami’s unparalleled contributions to the party. “There is no substitute for a skilled worker like Balai Goswami in any political party,” he remarked. “His efficiency in handling election duties and organizational responsibilities was exemplary. Today, we have lost not just a colleague but a pillar of our party.”

Apart from BJP leaders and karyakartas, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his wife were also spotted in the farewell procession in Agartala city. Goswami was also a older colleague of Roy Barman during his politics in Congress party.

The mourning procession that followed saw participation from a large number of party workers, sympathizers, and residents, all of whom had witnessed Goswami’s dedication to public service. His demise has left a void in the political landscape of Tripura, with leaders across party lines expressing their condolences.

As the state BJP bids farewell to one of its stalwart leaders, the legacy of Balai Goswami’s commitment and service will continue to inspire generations to come.