‘Undemocratic Move’ : COCOMI Opposes President’s Rule In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, calling it an undemocratic move aimed at destabilizing the state.

COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba accused the BJP-led government of deliberately pushing Manipur into further turmoil instead of addressing its pressing issues. He criticized the sudden resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh before a crucial state assembly session, calling it a betrayal of democratic principles.

Athouba questioned why the BJP, despite holding an absolute majority, failed to elect a new leader, leaving the state in governance uncertainty. He warned that this political inaction had effectively handed Manipur’s future to external forces, aligning with long-standing demands of Kuki militants and separatist groups advocating for AFSPA and President’s Rule.

COCOMI has demanded a time-bound process to elect a new leader and restore an elected government. Athouba warned that failure to do so would make BJP MLAs directly accountable for political irresponsibility and betrayal. He urged the people of Manipur to remain vigilant and united against any attempt to impose military control over the state.