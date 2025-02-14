Yarenjungla Longkumer Becomes First Woman From Nagaland To Be Appointed As Gauhati HC Judge

NET Web Desk

Yarenjungla Longkumer has made history by becoming the first woman from Nagaland to be appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court. The announcement, made on February 14, 2025, follows a recommendation from the Supreme Court Collegium, which had been pending for over a year.

Longkumer’s appointment was part of a list of 13 new judicial appointments across various High Courts in India, as shared by Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal. These appointments were made by the President of India after consultations with the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Longkumer’s appointment on January 4, 2024, following an initial recommendation by the Gauhati High Court Collegium in May 2023.

A seasoned judicial officer, Longkumer has previously served as District and Sessions Judge in Peren and Kohima, and also held the position of Secretary (Judicial) in the Law & Justice Department.

Once officially notified, Longkumer will serve as the first woman judge from Nagaland at the Gauhati High Court, which has jurisdiction over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.