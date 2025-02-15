Alleged Illegal Activities! Tripura Police Detain Guests in Agartala Home Stay Raid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2025: Agartala witnessed a controversial police raid on a home stay in the Haradhan Sangha area on Valentine’s Night, following a complaint by local youths linked to a club. Acting on allegations of illegal activities, police detained several young men and women from the establishment, citing suspicions of involvement in an illicit trade.

The complainants claimed that certain activities within the home stay were disturbing the peace of the neighborhood. However, the property owner, Sanghamitra Dey, strongly refuted the accusations. “Our home stay follows all legal protocols. We do not rent rooms to minors, and every booking is done online with proper documentation,” she stated.

Dey further clarified that her son, Anirban Dey, an IT engineer currently working in Kolkata and formerly based in London, oversees the online bookings. She emphasized that the establishment has 13 rooms, with only three available for online reservations, while the remaining are occupied by permanent residents. “Our operations comply with all government regulations, and there is no wrongdoing,” she asserted.

The incident has ignited discussions across Agartala regarding privacy, home stay regulations, and the extent of police intervention in private businesses. While authorities justify their actions as a preventive measure, many question whether such raids infringe upon personal freedoms and lawful business operations.