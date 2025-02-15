Arunachal Christian Forum To Hold Hunger Strike On February 17 Against Freedom Of Religion Act, 1978

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has announced a statewide hunger strike on February 17 to protest the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. The strike will take place from 9 am to 5 pm at the NIIS Nyokum Ground in Borum Village, Naharlagun.

This protest is part of ACF’s ongoing opposition to the Act, which has been a contentious issue for years. It follows a directive from the Gauhati High Court, issued on September 30, ordering the state government to finalize rules under the Act within six months. The directive was prompted by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Naharlagun resident Tambo Tamim, who raised concerns over the government’s failure to implement the Act despite it being passed more than 40 years ago.

In December, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had announced that the state would soon finalize the rules, stressing the importance of the Act in safeguarding the indigenous faith and culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, enacted in 1978, prohibits religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means, with penalties of up to two years in prison and a fine of ₹10,000 for violations.

In addition to the hunger strike, the ACF plans a protest march to the state assembly on March 6, coinciding with the assembly session, where discussions on the Act are expected. ACF president Tarh Miri expressed frustration over the lack of response from the state government, despite several discussions with local leaders such as MLA Alo Libang and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

District-level Christian forums will also hold hunger strikes across Arunachal Pradesh at their respective district and sub-divisional headquarters on February 17.

As per the 2011 Census, Christians constitute 30.26% of the population in Arunachal Pradesh.