Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Banderdewa, 129 Grams Of Heroin Seized

NET Web Desk

The Banderdewa police have arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized approximately 129 grams of suspected heroin during two separate operations on Tuesday.

Following credible intelligence about the transportation of narcotics, the police arrested Tahir Ali, a resident of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, from Karsingsa, Naharlagun. Ali was found in possession of 13.61 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in 10 vials.

In a separate operation the same day, three individuals—Faizul Islam, Faruk Ahmed Laskar, and Akhlima Begum—were arrested from Niya Colony, Banderdewa. The police recovered 115.62 grams of suspected heroin, hidden in two soap cases and 70 vials.

Two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered, and further investigations are underway.

