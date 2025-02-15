Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Police Sends Five Infiltrators Back To Bangladesh

No Comments
Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam Police on Friday successfully apprehended and sent back five illegal infiltrators, including four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi national, from Sribhumi district. The police, maintaining strict surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, detained the individuals and pushed them back to Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the action in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stating, “Five illegal infiltrators pushed back. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice apprehended 4 Rohingya and 1 Bangladeshi near the border and pushed them back.”

The individuals have been identified as Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi.

