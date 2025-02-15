Assam Rifles Destroys Illicit Poppy Cultivation In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed approximately six acres of illicit poppy plantations in Sehjang Village, Kangpokpi District, Manipur, on 12th February 2025.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of illegal poppy cultivation in the area. The destroyed crops were part of efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

This operation is a part of ongoing initiatives by security forces to address the issue of narcotic production and trafficking in Manipur and neighboring regions.