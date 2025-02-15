Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Destroys Illicit Poppy Cultivation In Manipur

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed approximately six acres of illicit poppy plantations in Sehjang Village, Kangpokpi District, Manipur, on 12th February 2025.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of illegal poppy cultivation in the area. The destroyed crops were part of efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

This operation is a part of ongoing initiatives by security forces to address the issue of narcotic production and trafficking in Manipur and neighboring regions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News