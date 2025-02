NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), CRPF, and Arunachal Pradesh Police, has initiated a significant anti-opium operation in Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation successfully led to the destruction of 250 hectares of illegal poppy fields, valued at approximately Rs 40 Crores. This crackdown is aimed at disrupting the illegal poppy cultivation, a major source of funding for insurgent groups like NSCN (KYA) and ULFA (I).