Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project To Be Completed By April: Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced that the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project in Guwahati will be completed by April 2025.

The project, being executed by Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSL), aims to enhance the city’s tourism and economic potential. With ongoing developments, the riverfront will feature scenic views of the Brahmaputra River, along with walkways, cycle tracks, jogging paths, and gardens.

Mallabaruah confirmed that work is progressing rapidly, and new elements are being added to the project under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Once completed, Guwahati will become a major tourist destination,” the Minister stated.

Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20, 2024, the riverfront spans six kilometers, stretching from Rajbhawan to the Kamakhya Temple. Additional infrastructure, including viewpoints, fountains, jetties, and ferry terminals, are also under construction, making the riverfront a hub for recreational activities for all age groups.