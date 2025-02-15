Centre Committed To Nagaland And Northeast’s Development: Union MoS Suresh Gopi

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, assured that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicated to the development of Nagaland and the entire Northeast region.

Gopi made the statement while addressing a meeting with officials from the Chumoukedima district administration and department heads on Friday. He emphasized the need to carefully review the Union Budget 2025 to ensure its benefits reach all citizens in Nagaland and encouraged officials to devise a comprehensive development plan for the state. The minister offered full support for any projects or proposals put forth by the state.

During his two-day official visit, Gopi also visited the Naga Heirloom Centre at Sovima, where he praised the work of local artisans, calling it one of the most uplifting experiences of his trip.

Later, Gopi met with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Chumoukedima. Rio expressed his gratitude for the meeting on social media, saying, “A pleasure to meet and interact with Shri Suresh Gopi Ji. We had a fruitful discussion on the progress and prosperity of the state. Grateful for his support and guidance.”