Gaurav Gogoi To Take Legal Action Against BJP Over Allegations Of Pakistan Links

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 15: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has vowed to take legal action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following what he called “malicious and baseless” allegations against him and his wife. The BJP claims that the couple has ties to the Pakistani government and George Soros’s Open Society, raising national security concerns.

The controversy arose after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colbourn, of having links to Pakistan and Soros’s organization. Sarma also pointed to a 2015 meeting between Gogoi and the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, suggesting potential foreign influence on political decisions in Assam.

In response, Gogoi condemned the BJP’s actions as an attempt to defame him and his family. “These allegations are malicious and baseless, and I will take the appropriate legal action,” he said in a post on social media.

Sarma also questioned Colbourn’s foreign citizenship and her previous work in Pakistan, alleging that foreign powers, led by Soros’s network, may have influenced key decisions in Assam. He further demanded that the couple address the accusations regarding their supposed connections to the ISI and the alleged involvement in radicalizing youth through links to the Pakistan High Commission.