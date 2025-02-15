Manipur: 10 Militants Arrested For Extortion In Imphal East, Thoubal Districts

NET Web Desk

Security forces have arrested 10 militants involved in extortion and criminal activities across Manipur’s Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Saturday.

In a major crackdown, four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were apprehended on Friday from Heirok Part 2 Chingdompok area. The arrested individuals—Laikhuram Sanatomba Singh (22), Lourembam Suraj Singh (26), Thokchom Thoithoinganba Meitei (22), and Heikhrujam Ngongo (34)—were allegedly engaged in kidnapping and extorting money from the public, government officials, and petrol stations.

Another operation in Khabeisoi, Imphal East, led to the arrest of four militants affiliated with KCP (PWG). Identified as Lanpoklakpam Sanathoi Meitei (23), Sanabam Amitkumar Singh (40), Seram Prem Singh (49), and Md. Ithem (55), the group was reportedly involved in extortion activities similar to the KCP (Noyon) operatives.

In a separate raid in Nungoi Awang Leikai, Imphal East, police nabbed Okram Aboy Meitei (37), an active member of UNLF (Pambei). He was allegedly responsible for extortion and transporting arms and ammunition in and around Imphal city. Authorities also recovered a .32 pistol loaded with three live rounds from him.

Additionally, security forces arrested Moirangthem Alexander Singh alias Satpa (22), a cadre of the G-5 group under PREPAK, from Luwangsangbam near Liberal College Gate under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East. He was allegedly extorting money from goods vehicles operating along National Highway-2.

Authorities are continuing their crackdown on insurgent groups involved in extortion and illegal activities across Manipur.