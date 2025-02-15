Manipur Government Didn’t Collapse Due To Power Struggle: Minister Susindro

NET Web Desk

Former Manipur CAF & PD Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei has dismissed claims that the government collapsed due to a power struggle among legislators, calling such beliefs “unfortunate.”

Speaking to the media, Susindro suggested that recent violence in the state was preplanned and that former CM N. Biren Singh’s resignation might have been a move to restore peace. He stated that while every legislator is qualified to be chief minister, the position is limited to one, emphasizing the need for sacrifice over personal ambition.

He further added that the government’s return remains uncertain, as the leadership has already made its decision.