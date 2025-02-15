Manipur: Governor’s Unit Citation 2025 Awarded To Security Forces

NET Web Desk

The Annual Investiture Ceremony for the Governor’s Unit Citation 2025 was held today at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla honored outstanding units of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and Manipur Police for their exemplary service in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the bravery and dedication of security personnel in maintaining peace and protecting citizens. He emphasized their vital role in counterinsurgency operations, disaster response, and internal security.

The Governor’s Unit Citations were awarded to the 46th, 19th, and 8th Assam Rifles, 5th Sikh Regiment, 165th Infantry Battalion (TA), 87th Battalion CRPF, 21st BSF Battalion, and the district police units of Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and CID-Crime Branch Manipur Police.