Manipur Police Cracks Down On Illegal Tinted Films; Over 400 Cars Stripped In Imphal East

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police has launched a major crackdown on illegal black films used on four-wheelers, removing tinted films from over 400 vehicles in the last five days in Imphal East district. Several car accessory shops were also raided, leading to the seizure of dozens of black film rolls.

In an official statement, Manipur Police has warned car accessory shop owners to surrender all black film rolls to the nearest police station. Car owners have also been urged to remove tinted films voluntarily, failing which strict legal action will be taken under the Hon’ble Supreme Court order (CWP 265 of 2011) and Section 100(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police have reiterated that the enforcement drive will continue, ensuring compliance with regulations to enhance road safety and security.