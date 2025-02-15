Meghalaya To Host 39th National Games In 2027; Amit Shah Hands Over IOA Flag To CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya has officially been designated as the host for the 39th National Games, set to take place in 2027. The handover ceremony was held during the closing of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah passed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) flag to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Meghalaya made a remarkable impact at the 38th National Games, securing five medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze. The 39th National Games will be historic for Meghalaya, coinciding with the state’s 55th year of statehood.

Amit Shah praised the state’s plans to spread some events to other North Eastern states, highlighting the effort as a unique initiative that will foster greater unity within the region. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized Meghalaya’s investment in sports infrastructure, with over ₹1,200 crore dedicated to building world-class venues, and expressed the state’s ambition to produce Olympians by 2032.

The ceremony was attended by the Meghalaya delegation, including senior sports officials and athletes, as the state prepares for the prestigious event in 2027.