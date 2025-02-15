Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Attends State Credit Seminar Organised By NABARD, Releases State Focus Paper 2025-26

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 15: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the State Credit Seminar organized by NABARD’s Mizoram Regional Office in Aizawl on Friday. During the seminar, the Chief Minister released the State Focus Paper for 2025-26, highlighting key development priorities and credit potentials for the state.

The event was also attended by special guests, including Lalnilawma, Minister of Rural Development, Horticulture, and PHED; PC Vanlalruata, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation; and T. Lhungdim, General Manager (OIC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Senior officials, bankers, SLBC coordinators, and representatives from developmental agencies were present.

Pankaja Borah, NABARD’s General Manager (OIC) for Mizoram, welcomed the guests and emphasized the role of credit in transforming rural economies. She urged for greater collaboration between banks, government departments, and developmental agencies to enhance financial inclusion and support agricultural growth.

T. Lhungdim of RBI shared key initiatives to improve financial access, including raising the limit for collateral-free agricultural loans from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. This adjustment aims to support small farmers and facilitate the uptake of Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs).

Lalnilawma and PC Vanlalruata both stressed the importance of developing the food processing sector and improving rural infrastructure. The Chief Minister, in his address, acknowledged NABARD’s contributions to rural development and expressed hope that the State Focus Paper would provide valuable guidance for the state’s growth.

The seminar included a presentation on various agricultural sub-sectors, followed by an open discussion. The State Focus Paper 2025-26 projects a credit potential of Rs. 2984.59 crore across agriculture, MSMEs, and other priority sectors, which will guide the formulation of the banking sector’s Annual Credit Plan for 2025-26.