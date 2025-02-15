NFR To Run Special Trains From Assam For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 15: To accommodate the expected influx of pilgrims for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of special trains from Assam to key destinations, providing a convenient travel option for devotees.

One of the special trains, No. 05841, will operate between Rangapara North and Tundla, departing Rangapara North at 17:30 hours on February 15, 2025, and reaching Tundla at 06:30 hours on February 17, 2025. This service is aimed at facilitating the travel of pilgrims from Assam to the Mela.

In addition to this, NFR will run more special trains, including services between Jogbani and Tundla, to manage the anticipated rush. These trains will stop at major stations like Katihar, Barauni Junction, Patliputra, and Prayagraj.

The special trains will consist of various coach types, including AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, Sleeper Class, and General Sitting coaches, catering to a wide range of passengers.

The initiative by NFR is part of its efforts to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for pilgrims. Passengers are advised to check the IRCTC website and NFR’s social media platforms for detailed schedules and updates before their journey.