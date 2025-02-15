Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Rare White-Winged Ducks Spotted In Assam’s Dehing Patkai National Park

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a remarkable wildlife sighting, a male and female white-winged duck were spotted in the Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam. The discovery was made by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) team during a survey using Passive Acoustic Monitoring, a cutting-edge method to track this elusive species.

The white-winged duck is a rare and endangered species, and this sighting is a crucial discovery for conservation efforts. The Dehing Patkai National Park, located in the eastern part of Assam, is a vital habitat for many endangered species, including the white-winged duck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News