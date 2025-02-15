Rare White-Winged Ducks Spotted In Assam’s Dehing Patkai National Park

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable wildlife sighting, a male and female white-winged duck were spotted in the Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam. The discovery was made by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) team during a survey using Passive Acoustic Monitoring, a cutting-edge method to track this elusive species.

The white-winged duck is a rare and endangered species, and this sighting is a crucial discovery for conservation efforts. The Dehing Patkai National Park, located in the eastern part of Assam, is a vital habitat for many endangered species, including the white-winged duck.