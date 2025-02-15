Sikkim Government Extends Maternity Leave To 180 Days For Female Employees

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim government has made a progressive change to the Sikkim Government Service (Leave) Rules, 1982, by extending maternity leave to 180 days for female employees.

Under the revised rules, female employees are now entitled to 180 days of fully paid maternity leave, with the option to take up to 60 days of leave before childbirth. This change aims to provide greater flexibility for women during the final stages of pregnancy.

In addition to extended maternity leave, the government has introduced child care leave, allowing female employees with children under 18 years old to avail of up to 180 days of fully paid leave for child-related needs such as education, illness, or caregiving. The leave can be taken in three separate spells, offering enhanced flexibility for working mothers.

Both maternity and child care leave will be fully paid, with no deductions from the employee’s leave account, ensuring that female employees can manage family responsibilities without financial strain.

The notification, signed by Thinley P. Chankapa, Additional Secretary of the Department of Personnel, was issued in the name of the Governor.