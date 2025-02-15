Tripura: 7 mm Pistol Recovered in Arms Act Case, Three Accused Remanded

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2025: Tripura police have recovered a 7 mm pistol and an empty magazine from the Jagatpur area while investigating a case registered under the Arms Act in December. The breakthrough came following the confession of an accused during remand, officials said.

According to police sources, the case was initially registered at Sidhai police station in December. During the investigation, officers arrested Rajkumar Debnath, Palash Pal, and another individual from Jagatpur. “When we searched their houses at the time of their arrest, no weapons were found,” a police official stated.

However, a fresh search operation was conducted on Saturday based on a statement given by Rajkumar Debnath during remand. “During the search at his residence, we recovered a 7 mm pistol along with an empty magazine,” the official added.

Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and all three accused have been remanded for three days. “We are examining all possible links and the source of the recovered firearm,” the officer said.