Tripura CM Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Inaugurate Mata Tripureswari Temple And Discusses State Development

NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, extending a formal invitation for the inauguration of the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple at Matabari, Tripura. During the meeting, Saha also emphasized the need for establishing prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in the state to enhance its education and healthcare infrastructure.

In a post on social media, CM Saha shared, “Delighted to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Adarniya @narendramodi Ji, at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple premises at Matabari.”

The Chief Minister also congratulated PM Modi on the BJP’s recent victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and wished him success in his visits to France and the USA.

Apart from the temple inauguration, discussions between the two leaders focused on Tripura’s economic development, particularly in key sectors like agriculture, agarwood, and rubber. Dr. Saha stressed the importance of these industries in boosting the state’s economy and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Sources revealed that the talks also touched upon ways to improve agricultural productivity and promote farmer welfare, marking a significant step toward advancing the state’s growth and collaboration with the central government.