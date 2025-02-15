Tripura Police Seizes Bike and Brown Sugar Worth Rs 6 Lakh in Anti-Drug Operation at Sonamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2025: In a successful anti-drug operation, the Tripura’s Sonamura police station staff under Sepahijala district seized a Bajaj Pulsar bike along with eight cases of brown sugar late last night at Madhuban Naka point. The bike’s registration number is TR07D-9460.

On Saturday morning, Sonamura police station OC Jayanta Dey told reporters that the police had received a tip-off about illegal goods being transported towards Sonamura on a bike from Agartala via Melaghar. Acting on this information, the police set up a checkpoint at Madhuban Naka point. Upon seeing the police, the bike driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Subsequent to the driver’s escape, the police conducted a search of the bike and discovered seven cases of brown sugar. The operation led to the recovery of approximately 84 grams of brown sugar, with an estimated market value of Rs 6 lakh, according to OC Jayanta Dey.

He also mentioned that such operations will continue in the Sonamura police station area to combat the illegal drug trade.