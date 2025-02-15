Tripura Santiniketan Medical College Enters India Book of Records for Highest State-Wide Admissions in First Year

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2025: In a moment of historic achievement, Tripura Santiniketan Medical College (TSMC) has been officially recognized in the India Book of Records for the highest state-wide admissions in its inaugural academic year. This remarkable feat was formally acknowledged in a grand ceremony held at the college premises today, marking a significant milestone in the state’s medical education sector.

The special event witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including eminent physician Dr. Yash Gautam, representing the India Book of Records, Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of Tripura West, Arif Mohammad, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Tripura, and college faculty members. The recognition was officially conferred upon TSMC through a prestigious memento and certificate, received by Professor Dr. Neelratan Majumdar, Head of the Department of Pediatrics.

Established in 2024 with a vision to provide world-class medical education, TSMC has achieved an extraordinary feat in its very first year. The institution saw an unprecedented enrollment of students from 21 states across India, with a record 47 admissions from Tripura alone. Other states represented in the admissions list include West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.

“This record is a matter of pride not only for our college but for the entire state of Tripura,” said Dr. Malay Pit, President of TSMC. “We are committed to raising the standards of medical education and research, and this recognition has further strengthened our resolve to excel,” he added.

The excitement among students and faculty was palpable as the college community came together to celebrate the momentous occasion. Students enthusiastically showcased the cultural diversity of the 21 states represented in the college through various performances, highlighting the institution’s pan-India appeal.

“This is a big achievement for a small state like Tripura,” remarked Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of West Tripura district. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the college president, Dr. Malay Pit, whose efforts have made this possible. The establishment of this institution is not just a step forward in medical education but also a significant boost to the state’s healthcare services and employment opportunities. The government will continue to provide all necessary support for its future growth,” he added.

Experts believe that this achievement will strengthen Tripura’s position as an emerging hub of quality medical education. The overwhelming response from students nationwide signals a promising future for the institution, which is set to become a beacon of excellence in the field of health sciences.

“This honor is a testament to our college’s growing reputation. We are confident that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come,” added Dr. Pit.

With this remarkable accomplishment, Tripura Santiniketan Medical College has set a new benchmark in medical education, promising a bright future for aspiring doctors across the country. The recognition from India Book of Records further cements its status as a premier institution dedicated to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals.