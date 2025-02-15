Tripura’s Cultural Troupe Shines at Mahakumbh, Earns Widespread Acclaim for ‘Dhamaail’ Performance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2025: Tripura’s cultural team from “Bangla Sangskritik Baloy” won high praise for their performance at Mahakumbh. Invited by the Uttar Pradesh government, a 15-member dance troupe from the Dharmanagar and Agartala branches participated in the grand event showcasing the state’s rich heritage.

Under the Tripura government’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department, a 30-member dance group was sent to Mahakumbh, comprising 15 artists from the “Bangla Sangskritik Baloy” and 15 representing Tripura’s diverse tribal dance traditions.

Additionally, under the management of the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), a two-member delegation from Tripura highlighted the state’s artistic excellence by exhibiting bamboo crafts and handloom products at the Sanskriti Haat.

The “Bangla Sangskritik Baloy” dancers enthralled the pilgrims in Prayagraj with their captivating Dhamaail performance, receiving widespread admiration for their artistic brilliance.