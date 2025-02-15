Tripura’s Long-Awaited International Cricket Stadium Nears Completion

NET Web Desk

Tripura is on the verge of completing its much-anticipated international standard cricket stadium, marking a significant milestone for the state’s cricketing future. The project, which began in early 2017, is now 80% complete, with key construction work finished, including the cricket ground, which has already been handed over to the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA).

The stadium, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crores, will have a seating capacity of 22,000. Rs 125 crores have already been paid to contractors, with the remaining Rs 20-25 crores to be spent on the installation of high-mast LED lights, power metal lighting, and final steel work, all of which are expected to be completed by July 2025.

Tapan Lodh, President of TCA, expressed gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister for their support in completing the project. Once finished, the stadium will not only enhance Tripura’s cricket infrastructure but also position the state as a potential venue for major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), pending approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This state-of-the-art facility will provide Tripura with a platform to host national and international cricket events, solidifying the state’s growing role in the cricketing world.