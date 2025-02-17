Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Awarded “Leader In Offbeat Mountain Destination” At World Travel & Tourism Festival 2025

Arunachal Pradesh has been honored with the prestigious “Leader in Offbeat Mountain Destination” award at the World Travel & Tourism Festival 2025. Organized by TV9 Bharatvarsh and Red Hat, the award celebrates the state’s exceptional appeal as an unexplored haven for travelers in search of untouched natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

This recognition reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s growing prominence as a must-visit destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers, marking a significant milestone in the state’s tourism journey. The award acknowledges the hard work of all contributors to Arunachal’s thriving tourism sector, signaling a bright future ahead.

