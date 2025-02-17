Assam DGP Confirms Investigation Against Pakistani National Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

NET Web Desk

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh has confirmed that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. The case, filed on February 16, includes charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Speaking to the media, DGP Singh revealed that the CID’s action follows instructions from the Assam Cabinet, which directed a thorough probe into Sheikh’s activities. The investigation will assess potential threats to national security and whether other individuals are involved in the case.

“The investigation will look into whether there are additional individuals connected to Sheikh’s activities, both within Assam and elsewhere in India. We are committed to ensuring the security and integrity of the nation,” Singh stated.

The case emerged after concerns were raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about Sheikh’s alleged involvement with Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, and his connection with climate action groups, including the organization ‘Lead Pakistan.’ These ties have raised suspicions regarding foreign influence in India’s internal matters.

In response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Chief Minister Sarma, suggesting that the timing of the investigation was politically motivated and fueled by fear of the upcoming elections. Gogoi questioned the CM’s changing stance, accusing him of acting out of insecurity.