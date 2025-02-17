Assam Govt Notifies Chirang-Ripu Elephant Reserve As 8th National Park, To Be Named Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has officially notified the Chirang-Ripu Elephant Reserve as the 8th national park in the state. The new national park will be named Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park. The decision, which was first announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Independence Day speech in 2024, was implemented by the Assam Cabinet on February 16, 2025.

Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park spans 316 square kilometers and is located along the India-Bhutan border, covering parts of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. It lies between the existing Manas National Park to the east and Raimona National Park to the west. The park includes the Haltugaon Forest Division, Jharbari forest range in Kokrajhar, and the Runikhata Range in Chirang.

The park is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including the rare golden langur, Asian elephants, one-horned rhinoceroses, royal Bengal tigers, as well as numerous species of birds and reptiles.

With the addition of Sikhna Jwhwlao, Assam now has eight national parks, joining Kaziranga, Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa, Nameri, Orang, Dehing Patkai, and Raimona National Parks.