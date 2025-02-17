Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Engages with Prominent CSOs in Kadamtala, Jiribam

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2025: In consonance with its persistent efforts to maintain peace between various communities in Jiribam, Manipur, Assam Rifles conducted a productive and fruitful engagement with representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on 16 Feb 2025.

The meeting, held at Kadamtala, brought together officials from Assam Rifles and key representatives from prominent Civil Society Organisations to include All Jiribam United Clubs’ Association (AJUCA), Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (JIMPAL), Jiri Development Organisation (JDO), All Manipur Student Union (AMSU), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and Meira Paibis.

Collective efforts and actions for maintaining harmony amongst communities living in Jiribam were brought forth during the interaction. The interaction was marked by frank and open discussions  with the CSOs highlighting key issues requiring  intervention by the administration as well as projecting welfare activities needed to ameliorate the conditions of local populace.

The CSOs expressed their profound appreciation to Assam Rifles for providing an opportunity to discuss an important aspect of security. The meeting concluded with a consensus on maintaining peace and a joint commitment to support welfare initiatives that will benefit all residents of Jiribam.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News