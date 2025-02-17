Assam Rifles Engages with Prominent CSOs in Kadamtala, Jiribam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2025: In consonance with its persistent efforts to maintain peace between various communities in Jiribam, Manipur, Assam Rifles conducted a productive and fruitful engagement with representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on 16 Feb 2025.

The meeting, held at Kadamtala, brought together officials from Assam Rifles and key representatives from prominent Civil Society Organisations to include All Jiribam United Clubs’ Association (AJUCA), Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (JIMPAL), Jiri Development Organisation (JDO), All Manipur Student Union (AMSU), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and Meira Paibis.

Collective efforts and actions for maintaining harmony amongst communities living in Jiribam were brought forth during the interaction. The interaction was marked by frank and open discussions with the CSOs highlighting key issues requiring intervention by the administration as well as projecting welfare activities needed to ameliorate the conditions of local populace.

The CSOs expressed their profound appreciation to Assam Rifles for providing an opportunity to discuss an important aspect of security. The meeting concluded with a consensus on maintaining peace and a joint commitment to support welfare initiatives that will benefit all residents of Jiribam.