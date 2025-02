NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 17: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura successfully intercepted and seized contraband goods worth ₹22,08,673 along the Indo-Bangladesh border on February 15, 2025.

The contraband included Ganja, Phensedyl/Eskuff, sugar, and other illicit items. The seizure is part of the ongoing efforts by BSF to combat smuggling and illegal trade across the border. The force remains vigilant in ensuring the security of the region.