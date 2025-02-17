COCOMI Urges Governor’s Intervention In Manipur Crisis, Calls For Immediate Action

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, urging immediate intervention in the state’s ongoing political, social, and security crisis. The committee called for decisive measures to restore law and order, uphold democratic governance, and address security concerns.

COCOMI emphasized the urgency of clarifying Manipur’s constitutional status and demanded an official statement outlining the government’s steps to stabilize the situation. It asserted that the current unrest stems from demands for a Separate Administration, while the Meetei community has no direct agenda in the conflict.

Criticizing the Government of India’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, COCOMI alleged that it enables Kuki armed groups to engage in narco-terrorist activities. The memorandum also highlighted the need for stricter enforcement against illegal poppy cultivation in the hill areas.

Among its key demands, COCOMI called for the establishment of an elected government, security provisions for affected villages, removal of illegal settlements, and enhanced border security, including the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. The committee also pushed for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the creation of a dedicated Anti-Narco Terrorism Unit in the Northeast.

The organization urged the Governor to take immediate action to protect Manipur’s territorial integrity and ensure governance stability amid the ongoing crisis.